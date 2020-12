వైఎస్ జగన్ సొంత ఊళ్లోనే దారుణం .. దళితమహిళ హత్యాచారం : లోకేష్ , దివ్యవాణి, దేవినేని ఉమా ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leaders have criticized the lack of protection for women in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The tdp is incensed that women have been deprived of protection under the ycp government. tdp leaders said that Dalit woman Nagamma was raped in AP CM YS Jagan's own village and demanded an inquiry into the incident and severe punishment for those who killed Nagmma. Former TDP ministers Nara Lokesh and Devineni Uma and TDP spokesperson Divya Vani are questioning the government over the incident.