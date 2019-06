సీబీఐ మాజీ జేడీ లక్ష్మీ నారాయణ జనసేనను వీడనున్నారా ? ఆ పార్టీలోకి జంప్ అవుతారా ?

English summary

Former JD Laxmi Narayana's first chance in politics was given by the BJP. He, however, refused the BJP's offer. After that, Jayaprakash Narayan want to join the JD in Lok Satta, Lakshmi narayana was not willing to join in Lok Satta . TDP also offered him. Finally Lakshmi narayana joined in Janasena. He defeated in the elections . However, there was a rumor that he was not even present and was thinking of moving to the BJP. Party sources believe that if Lakshmi Narayana joins the AP BJP, there is a possibility of strengthening the party. The BJP is also making efforts to include the former JD in the party. We have to wait and see what decision Lakshminarayana makes in this regard.