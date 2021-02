English summary

Eluru police arrested Chintamaneni Prabhakar in a case .Prabhakar campaigned in Padavegi Mandal B Singavaram village. However, after the election campaign, there was a clash between the YCP and TDP leaders. Police have registered a case over the incident. Although Prabhakar was not present at the time of the clash, a case was registered against him and he was arrested by the police. TDP leaders are angry over Chintamaneni's arrest.