రాబోయేది టీడీపీకి గడ్డు కాలం .. బాబు కాంగ్రెస్ చుట్టూ చెప్పులరిగేలా తిరిగేది అందుకే అన్న జీవీఎల్

English summary

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao was furious against AP CM Chandrababu. Speaking to media in Delhi, he said that TDP was defeated in the AP election. After TDP's defeat, BJP has made it clear that the corruption of the TDP will be exposed out . So far TDP leaders have covered their corruption, but it is no more going to be encouraged said GVL .Is Chandrababu been able to stop corruption by misusing power. GVL Narasimha Rao warned that the future of TDP would be considered the worst. GVL strongly commented on the verdict of the TDP leader's opinion that only by money they can win the elections and GVL said that was wrong and TDP will get to know the people's decision after the results.