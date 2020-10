గీతం యూనివర్సిటీ భవనాల కూల్చివేత.. భారీగా పోలీసుల మోహరింపు .. కారణం ఇదే !!

English summary

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials demolishing the compound wall of the Gitam University on Saturday morning. The officials claimed the wall of the Gitam University and Medical college constructed on the government land. Reacting to the issue, Gitam University authorities said that the GVMC officials conducting the demolition work without issuing any prior notices. The road towards Gitam University was blocked and heavy police force deployed in the local. Sources said that the demolition works are undergoing from early morning 4.