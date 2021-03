దుర్గమ్మ కొలువైన ఇంద్రకీలాద్రి కొండ భూములపై జగన్ సర్కార్ కీలక నిర్ణయం .. ఆ 120 ఎకరాలు బదలాయింపు

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a key decision on the lands on the vijayawada Kanakadurga shrine hill. Jagan's govt has started the exercise to complete the work that has been pending for many years on the lands of Indra Keeladri. Although Bejawada is measured on Durgamma hill, the entire area on that hill is not under the control of the temple board. It was decided to transfer 120 acres of land under the Forest Department to the Temple Trust Board. To this extent the authorities began work.