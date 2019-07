నా ప్రాణాలకు, లోకేష్ ప్రాణాలకు రక్షణ లేదు ...మావోల నుండే కాదు వారి నుండి కూడా అంటున్న బాబు

English summary

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu has moved High Court seeking an increase of security to him and his family. Naidu has sought the High Court to direct the state government to increase his security in addition to the NSG (National Security Guard) commandos given by the Centre. Naidu claimed that his life is under risk and he is in the hit list of Maoists.Chandrababu, who is the leader of Opposition, in his petition, appealed that he has threat from Maoists, Red Sandal smugglers and mafia and also from his political opponents pertaining to the decisions he had taken when he was in power. He said he had taken serious measures against red sandal smuggling during his tenure as the CM.