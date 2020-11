ఏపీలో టిడ్కో ఇళ్ల గృహప్రవేశాలపై పోలీసుల ఉక్కుపాదం.. టీడీపీ , సీపీఐ నేతల గృహ నిర్బంధం

English summary

Police have cracked down on Tidco home entry programs. It is learned that the TDP and CPI have been raising concerns for the last few days, demanding the AP government to provide Tidco houses built during the Telugu Desam Party rule to the poor. The CPI today called for house warming in the Tidco houses in this order. Police issued notices to CPI leaders not to attend housewarmings and placed CPI, tdp leaders and representatives of women's groups across the state under house arrest.