ఆ ఘన చరిత్ర వైఎస్ జగన్ కే దక్కుతుంది .. నిలదీస్తామనే ఈ రచ్చ : టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ధ్వజం

English summary

TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu was incensed that the farmer was doing unsecured farming and CM Jaganmohan Reddy had once again proved that his government was an anti-farmer government. Nimala Ramanaidu was outraged that not a single word was said on crop damage in BAC. He said the government would not discuss the plight of the farmers. He said YS Jaganmohan Reddy has a history of harassing farmers. Nimala Ramanaidu alleged that the ruling party fled the debate for fear of being deposed in the House on farmers' issues.