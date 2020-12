గ్రేటర్ లో పోటీ.. టీడీపీని ఉతికి ఆరేస్తున్న నెటిజన్లు .. అదో గాలి పార్టీ, ఇదే రిపీట్ అన్న మంత్రి కొడాలి నానీ

English summary

Leaders of opposition parties are making sarcastic remarks not only on social media but also outside the Telugu Desam Party and the party situation. Recently, AP Minister Kodali Nani lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party, which was contesting in Greater Hyderabad.Minister said they could not even compete with TDP leaders in at least 150 divisions. Minister Kodali Nani said that it was ridiculous for such a party to declare their party as a national party as even the deposits were not allowed in the 106 seats contested.