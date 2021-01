వ్యాక్సిన్ వికటించి ఒంగోలు డాక్టర్ కండీషన్ సీరియస్ , చెన్నై ఆస్పత్రికి తరలింపు, అంగన్వాడీ కార్యకర్తకూ అస్వస్థత

English summary

Dhanalakshmi, a doctor from Ongole RIMs, fell seriously ill due to a defect in the corona vaccine. Dr. Dhanalakshmi took the corona vaccine in Rims on the 23rd of this month. The doctor has been suffering from a high fever ever since. Dhanalakshmi was immediately shifted to Rims. Authorities admitted the doctor to a private hospital after treatment in Rims. However, Dr. Dhanalakshmi was shifted to Chennai as her condition was critical