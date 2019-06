ఏంట్రా నువ్ మాట్లాడేది .. నోర్ముయ్ .. నేను చెప్పింది విను అంటూ టీడీపీ నేతపై వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ఫైర్

English summary

The demolition of Praja Vedika has turned into a storm between ruling YSR Congress and opposition TDP. Though the TDP is helpless, YSRCP government went ahead and razed the building. Last night YSRCP and TDP leaders indulged in a verbal war while debating about the illegal constructions on the banks of river Krishna.It was YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu and spokesperson of TDP, Pattabhi who had exchanged heated arguments on the topic and then both the leaders slipped their tongue. But it was YSRCP's Vishnu who started to threaten the TDP leader. "Yentra Nuvvu Matladedi... Nooru Muyyi ".., (what are ou talking shut your mouth) said Vishnu to Pattabhi. The TDP leader tried to maintain his calm and also appealed not to slip his tongue on television. The host of the program tried to pacify both the leaders but in vain. However as Vishnu continued his rant, Pattabhi too lost his cool.Well, this is not appreciated by any. In fact the ruling party leaders should be watchful. Already the news of YSRCP's attacks on TDP has not gone down well with many and this aggression will not work in politics.