షాకింగ్: 20 దెయ్యాలతో శృంగారం.. 27 ఏళ్ల మహిళ అనుభవం! దిమ్మతిరిగే నిజాలు...

Bizarre

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A woman in Bristol, England, really likes spirited lovemaking ― and only ghosts need apply. Amethyst Realm, a 27-year-old “spiritual guidance counselor” says she’s had sex with at least 20 ghosts. She prefers them to men. Realm appeared on the British TV show “ITV This Morning” on Thursday to discuss what being “ghosted” is really like. The first experience was 12 years ago, she said, after she and her then-fiancé moved into a new house and she felt the presence of a strange entity.