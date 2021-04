సంచలనం: స్టాలిన్ కూతురు ఇంట్లో కీలక పత్రాలు స్వాధీనం -ఐటీ శాఖ -డీఎంకే నేతల ఇళ్లపై దాడులు -నో క్యాష్

English summary

DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law was raided by Income Tax officials today, just four days before the Tamil Nadu election. The Income Tax department has said they have found "incriminating evidence" of tax evasion in searches they conducted on key people related to the DMK leadership on Friday in Chennai, Karur and Coimbatore four days before Tamil Nadu goes to vote. "I Am MK Stalin": DMK Leader's Message After Tax Raids On Son-In-Law