Actor Vijay on Tuesday came to the voting booth in a bicycle to cast his vote as Tamil Nadu went to polls. Wearing a green t-shirt with a face mask, Vijay was seen cycling on a red and black coloured bicycle to the booth on Tuesday morning to cast his vote in a polling booth located in Neelankarai, Chennai. Visuals of his cycling trip to the polling booth went viral on social media in no time. Tamil superstar Vijay comes to the polling station riding a cycle and conveying a strong message to the voters on petrol prices