ఎన్నికల ప్రకటనకు జాప్యం వద్దు .. వెంటనే నిర్వహించండి : ఎన్నికల సంఘానికి ఎంపీ రఘురామ లేఖ

English summary

Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has written an interesting letter to the state election commission. Raghuram Krishnam Raju asked the Election Commission to hold local body elections in AP immediately. He said a statement should be issued in this regard. He said in a letter to the state election commission that elections should be held in the AP as well, noting that corona influence was currently declining and elections were being held in neighboring states.