గుంటూరు జిల్లాలో బర్డ్ ఫ్లూ కలకలం .. అధికారుల సమీక్ష, చికెన్ తినాలంటే మొదలైన భయం

English summary

Bird flu is now rampant in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Locals are worried about the death of crows at Gudibandivaripalem in Kollipara zone in Guntur district. Six crows have died on the premises of Gudibandivaripalem Primary School, and the death of the crows is believed to be due to bird flu. In the wake of rumors that bird flu is also spreading in the state of Andhra Pradesh, people are worried about what it means to eat meat.