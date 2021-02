వైఎస్సార్ విగ్రహానికి పేడపూసి అవమానం , టీడీపీ పనే అంటూ వైసీపీ కార్యకర్తల ఆందోళన ,ఉద్రిక్తత

English summary

The YSR statue was desecrated in Guntur district. In the village of Vallabharaupalem in the Ponnur zone, some unidentified thugs insulted the YSR statue with buffelo dung. Insulting the YSR statue during the panchayat elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh will make the YCP ranks angry. YSR fans say some are deliberately doing this kind of thing as part of a move to provoke the YCP ranks.