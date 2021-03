చంద్రబాబుకు సిఐడీ నోటీసుల వెనుక ఉంది ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆర్కే .. ఆ ఫిర్యాదు మేరకే నోటీసులు

English summary

Last month, some SC and ST farmers lodged a complaint with Mangalagiri MLA RK over land in the capital Amaravati. Then on the 24th of last month MLA RK lodged a complaint with the AP CID officials on the same matter. A team led by DSP Surya Bhaskar Rao launched an investigation into the complaint lodged by RK following a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishnareddy and submitted a report to the authorities on the 12th of this month. According to a complaint lodged by RK, the authorities in the field of capital lands have registered cases against Chandrababu under SC, ST atrocity and ten other sections.