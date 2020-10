దేశంలో దళితులపై దాడులు శోచనీయం - శాంతిభద్రతలో తెలంగాణ నెం.1: సీఎం కేసీఆర్

English summary

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao said that the Telangana State, which is swiftly moving forward on the development path, is now the number one State in the country as far as the maintenance of Law and order situation is concerned. CM said it was unfortunate that incidents of atrocities against the Dalits are being reported from various parts of the country. CM spoke at a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.