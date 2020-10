రుజువు చెయ్యండి.. రాజీనామా చేస్తా ... బీజేపీ నేతలకు సీఎం కేసీఆర్ సవాల్

English summary

Telangana CM KCR was indignant that BJP was making false propaganda in Dubbaka by-election. He said that they were talking untruths about the pensions given in the state of Telangana. In the case of pensions, the center gives only 200 rupees, and only for 6.95 lakh people, said KCR. He challenged the BJP leaders that he was ready to resign as CM if what he was saying proved to be a lie.