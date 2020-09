15 రోజుల్లోగా ఆన్ లైన్ నమోదు - ఇళ్లు, ప్లాట్లు, అపార్టుమెంట్లపై సీఎం కేసీఆర్ కీలక ఆదేశాలు

English summary

Telangana Chief Minister KCR instructed all officials concerned to register all houses, plots, apartments, and other non-agriculture properties in rural and urban areas which have not yet been registered online within 15 days. The CM held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the design of the Dharani Portal which is part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act. During the meeting KCR suggested that all properties should be registered online before the Dharani Portal becomes available for registration transactions.