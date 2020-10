వరదల కారణంగా టార్గెట్ అయిన కేసీఆర్ ... విరుచుకుపడిన భట్టి విక్రమార్క , జీవన్ రెడ్డి

English summary

Telangana CM KCR became a target due to floods. Heavy rains across Telangana have caused severe damage to the state's agriculture. Hyderabad was flooded. The unprecedented flooding of Hyderabad and the loss of life and property have put the ruling party in trouble. Has now become a weapon for opposition parties. Against this backdrop, Congress party leaders Bhatti Vikramarka and Jeevan Reddy are cracking down on CM KCR.