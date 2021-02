వైఎస్ షర్మిల కొత్త పార్టీ ఏర్పాటుపై కాంగ్రెస్ నేతల స్పందన .. సీనియర్ నేత వీహెచ్ , సీతక్క సంచలనం

English summary

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao reacted on YS Sharmila's new party. VH said that Sharmila had worked very hard for the party of Jagan Mohan Reddy, if there is anger against jagan, she should put the party in the AP but why it is being formed in Telangana he questioned . At present, it is true that there are differences between Ys Jagan and Sharmila. Congress MLA Sitakka reacts on YS Sharmila's political party. Sitakka said that someone behind Sharmila's partying will come out soon..