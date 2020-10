దుబ్బాకలో టీఆర్ఎస్, బీజేపీ అక్రమాలు ... కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల కమీషన్ కు లేఖ రాసిన కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ

English summary

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written a letter to the Central Election Commissioner on the Dubbaka by-election. He urged the Central Election Commission (CEC) to send central forces to Dubbaka to ensure that the by-elections are free and transparent. In his letter, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said action should be taken under the Model Code of Conduct against those who violate election rules and commit irregularities.