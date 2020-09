పోలీసులే టార్గెట్ గా సైబర్ నేరగాళ్ళు .... ఫేస్ బుక్ లో ఫేక్ అకౌంట్లు .. తస్మాత్ జాగ్రత్త !!

English summary

Cyber ​​crime is on the rise in Telugu states. Cybercriminals are provoking the Facebook hub. Cybercriminals are targeting the police and committing robberies. They create fake accounts in the name of the police and rob the recipient by sending messages asking for money through those accounts. Authorities have initially come to the conclusion that cyber criminals have opened fake accounts in the names of 50 police officers so far in the state of Telangana alone.