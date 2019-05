ఫెడరల్ ఫ్రంట్ యాత్ర .. కేసీఆర్ వెళ్ళిన చోటల్లా చంద్రబాబు గురించి ఏం చెప్తున్నారో తెలుసా ?

English summary

The Telangana CM KCR, who is attempting through the Federal Front to bring about a qualitative change in the country's politics, is again moving towards the Federal Front. Wherever he goes he is saying that AP CM Chandrababu naidu is going to loose this time , and Jagan is going to win the elections . KCR , who went to meet Stalin in Chennai earlier, told him that Chandrababu will not win in the AP, saying that the Jagan will win there and that the YCP will win 20 Lok Sabha seats . Stalin dismissed the KCR's claim. The DMK leader Dorai Murugan told Chandrababu, which was the issue of the same. Wherever KCR goes, Chandrababu is targeted by KCR .