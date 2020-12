year ender 2020 : హైదరాబాద్ ను ముంచేసిన వరదలు ఓ చేదు జ్ఞాపకం .. అపార ఆస్తి, ప్రాణ నష్టం

English summary

In the year 2020, along with the corona epidemic, Hyderabadis will have an unforgettable bitter memory of heavy rains and floods this time around. Previously in the year 1908 the Musi River was flooded. Then in the year 2020, the city of Hyderabad will be flooded unexpectedly. Bhagyanagar residents were left homeless due to the floods. Due to heavy rains, several districts across the state of Telangana, including Hyderabad, were inundated. But especially in Hyderabad, people were suffered a lot. There was immense property damage.