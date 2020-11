పాత మ్యానిఫెస్టోనే మళ్ళీ కొత్తగా ... టీఆర్ఎస్ కు 20 సీట్లు కూడా కష్టమే : మాజీ ఎంపీ వివేక్

English summary

Stating that the manifesto given by the TRS party in the Greater Election was a failure, Vivek Venkataswamy criticized that the old manifesto was brought back to the screen. He said the old manifesto had been redesigned with slight changes and additions, adding that people did not believe the promises given by the TRS party. He said there was no response from the people to the TRS manifesto, adding that the TRS government was deliberately harassing BJP leaders.