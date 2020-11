గ్రేటర్ వార్ .. హుస్సేన్ సాగర్ లో కొబ్బరి నీళ్ళు ఎక్కడ ? ప్రశ్నించిన ఉత్తమ్ కుమార్ రెడ్డి

English summary

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said the people of Hyderabad should be vigilant about the assurances given by the TRS party and not all of them would be fulfilled during the TRS regime. Earlier, KCR had said that Hussain Sagar would turn water into coconut water. He asked if the Hussain Sagar water had turned into coconut water. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked what happened to the double bedroom houses for the poor people.