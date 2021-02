లాయర్ల హత్యపై హైకోర్టు సీరియస్, కీలక ఆదేశాలు .. విధులు బహిష్కరించి లాయర్ల ఆందోళన

English summary

The High Court has directed the state government to submit a report on the murder of Vaman Rao couple. The High Court also directed that the investigation be completed within the stipulated time frame. The High Court bench, which made key remarks on the murders, said the murder of the lawyers was meant to call into question the confidence of the government and that the government should maintain faith. Suggested that the evidence be collected. The High Court adjourned the next hearing to March 1, saying that to arrest the accused soon in the case.