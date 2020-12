బీజేపీని ఎలా ఆపాలో హైదరాబాద్ చూపించింది .. గ్రేటర్ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలపై కేసీఆర్ తనయ కవిత

English summary

TRS leader K Kavitha said that The BJP paraded leaders and confused voters. it is the BJP tactic to go aggressive everywhere. We now understand BJP tactics. We will make sure we are one step ahead in 2023," she said, adding, "We are not a weak party. We are a well-organised party with 60 lakh members and will fight back to make sure we are one step ahead in 2023 (assembly elections)".