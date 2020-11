ఒకే దెబ్బకు రెండు పిట్టలు -పవన్ కల్యాణ్ వ్యూహరచన -17,18 తేదీల్లో జనసేన క్రియాశీలక సమావేశాలు

English summary

Almost eight months later, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is back in politics. It has already been announced that Janasena will contest in the Hyderabad municipal elections. Pawan, on the other hand, has increased his focus on AP capital Amravati. Janasena said the party was holding active meetings on the 17th and 18th of this month. Pawan Kalyan will hold a meeting with Amravati farmers.