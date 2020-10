15 కోట్ల రూపాయల వరద సహాయం చేసిన కేజ్రీవాల్ .. హైదరాబాద్ కు అండగా ఢిల్లీ సర్కార్

English summary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended help to Telangana, in view of the floods in Hyderabad and in some other districts of the state. The Delhi CM has announced ₹15 crore to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts."Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi govt will donate ₹15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts," Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted.