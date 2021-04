మజ్లిస్ నేత పర్వేజ్ రేవ్ పార్టీ , ఫామ్ హౌజ్ లో అశ్లీల నృత్యాలు .. 12 మందిపై కేసు నమోదు

English summary

In the old city of Chandrayanagutta, Hyderabad, Majlis activists brought in girls from neighboring states and performed rev party . Behaved obscenely with girls intoxicated with alcohol. Chandrayangutta police have registered a case against 12 people in connection with a viral video of MIM leader parvez and activists performing obscene dances with girls, at a rave party on February 13 in Unda Hills.