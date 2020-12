తెలంగాణాలో మరో అవినీతి చేప .. క్రికెట్ బెట్టింగ్ లంచం వ్యవహారంలో కామారెడ్డి డీఎస్పీని అరెస్ట్ చేసిన ఏసీబీ

English summary

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested the Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), T Lakshminaryana after conducting raids at his residence in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Kammareddy on Sunday. The ACB officials seized documents from Lakshminaryana’s Hyderabad residence linking the officer to illegal assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. Police also found uncounted bullets from the residence of the DCP.