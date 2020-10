సీనియర్ ఐపీఎస్ వీకే సింగ్ కు తెలంగాణా సర్కార్ షాక్ .. వీఆర్ఎస్ కు బ్రేక్ వెనుక ఇదే రీజన్ !!

English summary

The Telangana government has rejected the file to the voluntary retirement of VK Singh, a senior IPS officer who worked director of the Police Academy. On Gandhi Jayanti day, the Telangana government rejected his file request for VRS . It has said that a departmental inquiry is underway in two cases against VK Singh and that's why currently canceling his VRS. A notice was sent to him on October 2 denying his request to this extent.