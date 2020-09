English summary

Minister KTR announced that Rs 2 lakh crore has been invested in the state in the last six years and about 15 lakh people have been provided employed in the companies set up with them and Nearly one lakh jobs have been replaced through various recruitment processes. The party working president called on the TRS party ranks to work for a solid victory for the party in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections. KTR on Wednesday held a teleconference with the election in-charges of graduate MLCs of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts today.