Khariar Police today arrested a self-proclaimed Baba, Basant Kumar Bagh for allegedly sexually assaulting a local minor girl on pretext of removing evil spirit from her possession in Nuapada district. According to sources, Bagh, stated to be a native of Bolangir was famous as Baba among the locals in Khariar area and often hundreds of people visited him to seek his blessings. Recently, when the girl visited the ashram of Bagh to seek his blessings, the Baba cautioned her parents that she is possessed by evil spirits and urged them to help her rid of the demonic possession. When he suggested to perform sorcery to remove the evil spirit from the girl’s body, her family members took the girl to Bagh’s house.