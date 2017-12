సీఎంపై విమర్శలు, కేంద్ర మంత్రిపై కేసు నమోదు, బీజేపీ మీద కాంగ్రెస్ కక్ష!

National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

A Complaint filed against union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde for controversial statement on CM Siddaramaiah in BJP parivartan rally at Kittur, Belagavi district.. The Mysuru district congress president B.J Vijayakumar has filed the complaint in Mysuru JMFC court. The Complaint transperd to Kittur police station said Mysuru Sp Dr. A.S Subramanyeswar.