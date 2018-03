National

Ramesh Babu



A Class 10 dropout employed with a courier agency defrauded Amazon of Rs 1.3 crore in a span of five months, allegedly by rigging the card payments made through a tab given by the e-commerce giant. Darshan alias Dhruva, 25, also got his friends to order expensive products and “delivered” them without any transfer of money. Four youths have been arrested and products worth Rs 25 lakh seized from them. Among these are 21 smartphones, a laptop, an iPod and an Apple watch. Four bikes were also seized. Police said the fraud unfolded between September 2017 and February 2018. In this period, Amazon received 4,604 orders from Chikkamagaluru city. All these products were delivered by Darshan, who works with Ekdanta courier company. Amazon has an agreement with Ekdanta for delivery of its products in the city and collection of payment.