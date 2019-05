మోడీ వర్సెస్ వాద్రా... రాబర్ట్ వాద్రాని జైలుకు పంపిస్తానన్న మోడీ ... వేదిస్తున్నారంటున్న వాద్రా

English summary

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of launching personal attacks on him and levelling allegations against him to "digress" from the "glaring" issues facing the country.In an apparent jibe at Vadra, Modi had said the "Shahenshah" was feeling nervous after being dragged to court for "looting farmers" and promised he would be sent to jail soon. after Modi’s rally, Vadra took to Twitter and Facebook to say he has "suffered harassment" at the hands of the Modi government in the last five years and that the prime minister was "insulting" the judiciary with his remarks that he will send him to jail."Please stop these personal attacks on me. By passing such remarks, you insult our honourable judicial system. I have full faith in the Indian judiciary and the truth shall prevail. God save the country," Vadra tweeted.