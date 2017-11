National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AHMEDABAD: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) head Hardik Patel has been facing an attack from BJP which says his understanding with Congress on quota Patels outside the 50 per cent limit is legally not tenable. His alliance with Congress, the equations with Rahul Gandhi, Alpesh Thakor and how defeating BJP is topmost on his agenda.