ముకేశ్ అంబానీతో పెళ్లికి నీతా షరతు! ఇద్దరి బంధం కుదిరిందిలా..

English summary

Nita got trained in Indian classical dance (Bharatanatyam) from the age of five. She has an undergraduate degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee (NM) College of Commerce and Economics and had taken up a job as a school teacher. Nita had often travelled around the country for performances, and it was during one such performance that late Mr Dhirubhai Ambani noticed her and wanted his older son Mukesh to marry her. Nita met Mukesh and love blossomed. Mukesh popped the question and Nita said yes. But there was one condition. Since Nita had worked as a school teacher and wanted to continue her profession even after marriage. Mukesh gave his nod to this condition and soon the two got married.