అయోధ్యలో మసీదుపై ఓవైసీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు.. అలాంటి మసీద్ లో నమాజ్ కూడా వద్దు

English summary

MIM chief, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi made sensational remarks that it is mandatory to donate to a mosque to be built in Ayodhya and not to perform namaz in mosques built with such donations. Asaduddin Owaisi, who was furious over the remarks made by Adhar Hussain, secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust, made the remarks while speaking at an event in Bidar. He said the Ayodhya mosque was against Islamic principles and people should not make donations or pray for its construction.