NOTAకు ఎక్కువ ఓట్లొస్తే ఎన్నిక రద్దు -కేంద్రం, ఈసీకి సుప్రీంకోర్టు నోటీసులు -కీలక వాదనలు

English summary

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking to direct the poll panel to nullify an election result and conducting a fresh poll if the maximum votes are for NOTA in a particular constituency. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Election Commission of India while seeking their replies on the plea.