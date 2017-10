National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Why IRCTC(Indian Railway) does not allow you to choose seats? Would you believe that the technical reason behind this is PHYSICS. Booking a seat in a train is far more different than booking a seat in a theatre. Theatre is a hall, whereas train is a moving object. So safety concern is very high in trains. Indian railways ticket booking software is designed in such a way that it will book tickets in a manner that will distribute the load evenly in a train.