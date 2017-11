International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It is the fourth tranche of materials taken from the walled compound where bin Laden and his family lived to be made public by the U.S. government since May 2015. The documents include Laden's personal journal, over 18,000 document files and 79,000 audio and image files, which include practice reels for public speeches, audio correspondence and imagery gathered or generated by al-Qaeda for a variety of purposes. However, the CIA withheld release of nearly two dozen videos, including the one titled The Story of India stating that they were copyrighted videos. The 'Story of India' is a BBC documentary series, written and presented by historian Michael Wood about history of India.