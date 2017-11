కాలిఫోర్నియాలో కాల్పులు ఇండియన్ స్టూడెంట్ ధరమ్ ప్రీత్ మృతి

International

A 21-year-old Indian student has been shot dead allegedly by four armed robbers, including an Indian-origin man, at a grocery store in California, according to a media report.Dharampreet Singh Jasser was on duty at a grocery store next to a gas station in Fresno city in California on Tuesday night when four armed robbers, including an Indian-origin man, barged in to loot the store, local daily Fresnobee reported.