విక్రమ్ ల్యాండర్ పై నాసా అప్ డేట్: సూర్యాస్తమయంలో తీసిన ఫొటోల వల్లే: మరోసారి ప్రయత్నం

English summary

A NASA official had earlier told IANS in New York that on October 14, its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) would fly over the site, where Vikram might have landed. The US space agency had earlier said its LRO had passed over the landing site of Vikram on September 17 and acquired a set of high resolution images of the area. "It was dusk when the landing area was imaged and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain; it is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow. The lighting will be favourable when LRO passes over the site in October and once again attempts to locate and image the lander," NASA had said.